Portland 82, Gonzaga 73
January 10, 2014

Portland 82, No. 18 Gonzaga 73: Bryce Pressley led five Pilots in double figures with 16 points and Portland wrapped up a five-game homestand by beating the Bulldogs for the first time in their last 21 meetings.

Alec Wintering had 14 points and Bobby Sharp scored all 12 of his points on 3-pointers giving coach Eric Reveno his first career win over Gonzaga in 15 tries. Kevin Bailey scored 13 points as Portland (10-7, 2-3 West Coast) shot 51.9 percent including 8-for-14 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga, which had its West Coast Conference winning streak snapped at 22 games, was led by Sam Dower with 14 points while Kevin Pangos added a dozen. Przemek Karnowski and Gerald Coleman both scored 11 for the Bulldogs (14-3, 4-1).

Portland, which had lost 17 consecutive home games to Gonzaga, never trailed. Pressley had six assists of his game-high nine assists in the first half and the Pilots carried a 39-31 lead into intermission. Gonzaga trimmed the deficit to four points early in the second half before an energetic Portland team took complete control.

Bailey, who twisted his ankle midway through the second half, capped a 14-2 run for Portland after the break when he hung in the air to grab his own miss and hit a short jumper. Bailey was also fouled on the play giving Portland a 53-37 lead with 13:45 left and Gonzaga never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga coach Mark Few fell to 27-2 all-time against Portland. ...Gonzaga G Gary Bell Jr. missed his fourth straight game with a broken hand. ...Gonzaga, which leads the nation in 3-point shooting percentage, finished 4-for-15 from behind the arc.

