(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “jumper” in graph 5)

No. 3 Gonzaga 64, Portland 46: Przemek Karnowski and Domantas Sabonis each registered double-doubles as the Bulldogs extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 37 games with a West Coast Conference victory.

Sabonis finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds while Karnowski added 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Gonzaga (21-1, 10-0 WCC), which has won 14 straight games. Kyle Wiltjer scored 11 points while Kevin Pangos added 10 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who have also won 33 straight conference home games.

Bryce Pressley and Bobby Sharp each scored nine points and Volodymyr Gerun grabbed 15 rebounds to go along with seven points for Portland (12-10, 3-7), which shot 29.5 percent. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Pilots.

Pangos hit a pair of triples in the first half, the first which gave the Bulldogs a 13-8 lead and also broke Blake Stepp’s school career mark (288) for 3-pointers. But Gonzaga struggled offensively after that, making just two of its next 14 shots as Portland rallied to take a 21-20 lead on layup by Philipp Hartwich before the Bulldogs went on a 11-4 run, capped by another Pangos 3-pointer to lead 31-25 at halftime.

Portland trailed 35-29 after a Gerun jumper with a little over 17 minutes remaining. However, Gonzaga blew the game open with a 23-3 run over the next 12 1/2 minutes as the Pilots missed 15 straight field goals before Sharp’s 3-pointer with 4:30 remaining snapped the scoring drought and made it 58-35.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Portland G Kevin Bailey (14.1) and G Alec Wintering (13.2), the team’s two top scorers entering the game, combined for six points on 2-of-15 shooting. ... Gonzaga finished with a 32-16 edge in points in the paint. ... Gonzaga was whistled for just two fouls in the first half and 12 for the game.