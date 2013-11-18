Preview: Portland at Michigan State

Michigan State looked like the best team in the country in knocking off Kentucky, but was much less impressive against Columbia. The Spartans will look to avoid a letdown when they host Portland on Monday as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic. Michigan State struggled with the slower pace against the Lions and was outrebounded for the second straight game in the 62-53 victory.

Adreian Payne came into the season with high expectations and is living up to them early. The senior center carried the Spartans with 26 points and 11 rebounds against Columbia after battling Kentucky phenom Julius Randle hard in the previous contest. The Pilots boast a pair of players averaging 20.5 points in Ryan Nichols and Kevin Bailey but are struggling at the other end.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PORTLAND (1-1): The Pilots allowed 10 3-pointers in a 100-83 victory over UC Davis in the season opener and allowed Oregon State to shoot 54.5 percent from the field in a 79-73 loss on Wednesday. Guard Bobby Sharp stepped up along with Nichols and Bailey and scored 18 points on the loss, including knocking down 5-of-11 from 3-point range. Nichols, who pulled down 13 rebounds against Oregon State, could find himself matched up against Payne and Branden Dawson in the Spartans frontcourt.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (3-0): As impressive as the victory over Kentucky was, the win over Columbia was that disappointing. “I’m very disappointed,” coach Tom Izzo said. “It’s a game that you want to win, a game that you win ugly. I’m very disappointed in it. You go into a game after you get outrebounded and you get outrebounded again.” The Spartans were beaten on the boards 44-32 against Kentucky and 31-27 against the Lions.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State G Gary Harris is struggling to 27.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

2. The Pilots are shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

3. The Spartans will advance to the championship rounds of the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 22-23.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 76, Portland 62