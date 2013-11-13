Preview: Portland at Oregon State

Roberto Nelson scored a career-high 36 points but his big effort went in vain as Oregon State dropped its season opener last week against lightly-regarded Coppin State. The Beavers will look to give Nelson a little help on Wednesday night when they host in-state rival Portland. Devon Collier, the team’s second leading scorer last season, could be the difference-maker as the senior guard will make his season debut after serving a one-game suspension.

Things began much better for Portland, which ran over UC Davis 100-83 in its opener. It was the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Pilots reached the century mark. Portland returns all five starters from last season’s team that went 11-21.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT PORTLAND (1-0): Kevin Bailey and Ryan Nicholas both recorded career highs as the Pilots rolled over the Aggies on Friday night. Bailey finished with 29 points and Nicholas added 27 for Portland, which was picked to finish ninth in the 10-team West Coast Conference preseason poll. The Pilots might exceed those expectations paced by an offense that scored 92 points in its lone exhibition game and was 30-for-37 from the free-throw line against UC Davis.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (0-1): Both Collier and Eric Moreland were suspended for violating team rules, but Moreland’s penalty will last the first 14 games of the season. That leaves a bigger burden for Nelson, who finished fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring last season at 17.8 points and shot 12-for-26 in the 78-73 home-opening setback against Coppin State, a member of the MEAC that had been 0-16 against Pac-12 teams. Oregon State was 14-18 last season but went 7-1 at home in nonconference games.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State leads the all-time series 51-16, winning 67-57 the last time the two met in 2007.

2. The Pilots next play at No. 2 Michigan State on Monday.

3. Nicholas led Portland in scoring (13) and rebounding (8.3) last season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 74, Portland 68