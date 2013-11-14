Oregon State 79, Portland 73: Roberto Nelson scored a game-high 24 points and the Beavers held off the visiting Pilots in a nonconference game.

Nelson, who scored a career-high 36 points in Oregon State’s season-opener, hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final minutes to fend off Portland’s comeback bid. Angus Brandt had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Devon Collier added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Beavers (1-1).

Bobby Sharp paced Portland (1-1) with 18 points off the bench and hit 5-of-11 from 3-point range. Ryan Nicholas chipped in with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Kevin Bailey added a dozen points.

Portland led 5-0 but Oregon State tied the game soon after and eventually built a 12-point lead in the first half. The Beavers led 41-33 at the break, getting 10 points from Nelson.

The Pilots tied the game at 59-59 midway through the second half, but Hallice Cooke and Nelson combined for all the Beaver points in a 13-6 run that gave them a lead they never relinquished.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pilots next play at No. 2 Michigan State in the Coaches vs. Cancer tournament. ...Oregon State was 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half and went 1-for-11 in the first half of its season-opening loss against Coppin State.. ...Oregon State outrebounded Portland 40-32 and had all six blocks in the game.