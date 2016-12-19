Portland downs misfiring Oregon State

Portland guards Jazz Johnson and Alec Wintering combined for 29 points while leading the Pilots over cold-shooting Oregon State 53-45 Sunday in the Dam City Classic at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

The Beavers (3-9) shot only 28 percent from the field while losing their fifth consecutive game. Freshman guard JaQuori McLaughlin had more than half of his team's points with 23 on 8-of-17 shooting from the field. His teammates were a combined 6 of 33 (18.2 percent).

Oregon State also made only 5 of 18 3-point attempts (27.8 percent).

Johnson had 15 points and Wintering had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Forward Gabe Taylor added 12 points and nine rebounds for Portland (7-3). Center Philipp Hartwich did not score but had a game-high 12 boards, contributing the Pilots outrebounding the Beavers 44-24.

Neither team took a double-digit lead until Wintering made a jumper with 6:38 left to give Portland a 43-33 advantage. Wintering scored eight consecutive points for the Pilots in that stretch.

Portland built its lead to 48-36 with 4:09 left thanks to a 2-of-15 shooting sequence for Oregon State.

A free throw by guard Stephen Thompson Jr. cut Portland's lead to 51-45 with 41 seconds left. After Thompson made a steal, he failed to convert a layup. Taylor was fouled with 22 seconds remaining, and he made two free throws to cement the victory.

Portland sank 20 of 51 field-goal attempts (39.2 percent) and 6 of 18 3-point tries.