Preview: Portland vs. UCLA

No teams have found a way to slow UCLA's offense through the first four games this season; it's now Portland's turn when the Pilots meet the No. 13 Bruins in Thursday's opening round at the Wooden Legacy at Cal State Fullerton. UCLA is averaging a nation-leading 105.8 points after one-sided victories against Pacific, Cal State Northridge, San Diego and Long Beach State, and the resistance doesn't figure to get much stiffer against Portland.

If the Bruins haven't been difficult enough to beat this season, they're expected to debut their best interior defender: 6-foot-10 freshman forward Ike Anigbogu, who missed the first four games after undergoing knee surgery. Anigbogu is expected to compete for minutes up front with starting center Thomas Welsh, but can also slide over to power forward. Anigbogu will give UCLA a third freshmen in a key role, joining leading scorer and rebounder T.J. Leaf and slick point guard Lonzo Ball. The Pilots are coached by former NBA player Terry Porter and assisted by Bob Cantu and Ben Johnson, both with extensive experience in the Pac-12, and returned five of their top six scorers from last season's 12-20 team.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT PORTLAND (3-0): The Pilots ran into UCLA at this tournament in 2009, then knows as the 76 Classic, and walked away with a 74-47 win, the Bruins' largest margin of defeat in nearly seven years. Alec Wintering is the main weapon for Portland this season, averaging 19 points, eight assists and 4.7 rebounds, and has already played all 40 minutes in a 79-66 win last week against San Jose State. The Pilots also feature a solid second option up front in 6-8 forward Gabe Taylor, who's averaging 17.3 points and eight rebounds, and isn't shy about shooting from deep, taking 18 3-point attempts and making eight.

ABOUT UCLA (4-0): In order to average triple digits in points, a team needs to shoot the ball well - and the Bruins have done that, converting 57.1 percent of their shots entering the tournament. Leaf, Ball, forward Isaac Hamilton and guards Bryce Alford and Aaron Holiday, the top five UCLA players in terms of minutes, are all shooting 50 percent or better. Welsh is the only regular who hasn't reached that clip, but the 7-footer shot 59 percent from the floor last season, so it seems only a matter of time before he joins the others.

TIP-INS

1. The Bruins haven't averaged at least 105.8 points over a four-game stretch since December 1990.

2. Ball has twice recorded 11 assists this season, one shy of UCLA's single-game freshman record.

3. Hamilton is 12 points shy of becoming the 54th UCLA player to score at least 1,000 career points for the Bruins.

PREDICTION: UCLA 103, Portland 82