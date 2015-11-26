Nevada 76, Portland State 73

Senior guard Marqueze Coleman had 21 points and six assists, leading Nevada to a 76-73 win over Portland State on Wednesday night at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

The game was tied at 67-67 with 2:37 remaining before Cooper made a 3-pointer to give Nevada a lead it would not relinquish.

Senior forward AJ West came off the bench to post 16 points and eight rebounds for Nevada (4-1). Junior guard D.J. Fenner scored 12 points, and sophomore guard Eric Cooper Jr. had 11.

Reserve senior forward Cameron Forte scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace Portland State (2-2). Sophomore forward Isaiah Pineiro had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and guard Calaen Robinson finished with 13 points.

Fenner made a 3-pointer and a jumper in a span of 18 seconds to give the Wolf Pack a 25-17 lead with 8:10 to play in the opening half, but Portland State stormed back with a 13-2 run. The Vikings took a 32-29 lead, but the Wolf Pack led 34-33 at the break after West scored with 1:05 remaining.

The teams went back and forth early in the second half, exchanging leads 10 times over the first eight minutes. Coleman converted a three-point play to spark a 7-0 run that put the Wolf Pack up 59-51 with 9:28 to go, but Portland State answered with a 9-0 run to reclaim the lead.