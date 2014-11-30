Preview: Portland State at Oregon

Oregon attempts to end a two-game losing streak when it hosts Portland State on Sunday. The Ducks opened the season with three straight wins but losses to Michigan and VCU derailed the winning ways and they aim to get back on track against the undefeated Vikings. “We’re going to have to change our pregame routine,” Ducks coach Dana Altman told reporters after the loss to VCU. “We haven’t had very good starts.”

Portland State is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign and one of the victories was against USC, a Pac-12 member like Oregon. The Vikings are forcing 19.5 turnovers per game and defeated Cal State Northridge 63-55 in their most-recent game. The Ducks are beginning a stretch in which they play 10 of their next 11 games at home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT PORTLAND STATE (4-0): Five different players are scoring in double digits for the Vikings, led by guard DaShaun Wiggins’ 16-point average. Forward Braxton Tucker averages 13.7 points and a team-best eight rebounds, followed by guard Tim Douglas (13.3), guard Bryce White (13.0) and forward Tiegbe Bamba (11.5). Portland State is shooting 50 percent from 3-point range with Douglas (11-of-15) and Wiggins (7-of-10) leading the way.

ABOUT OREGON (3-2): Guard Joseph Young averages 21.4 points and his free-throw shooting has been a big reason why. Young is shooting 40.5 percent from the field – including 30.2 percent from 3-point range – but is a perfect 30-of-30 from the line to follow up his 88.1 percent from last season when he led the Pac-12. Forwards Dillon Brooks (13.4) and Elgin Cook (12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds) are the only other players scoring in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon has won four straight meetings and leads the series 10-2.

2. Tucker (quadriceps) hopes to return after missing the Northridge contest.

3. Ducks F Dwayne Benjamin (ankle) is likely to miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Oregon 76, Portland State 70