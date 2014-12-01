FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oregon 81, Portland State 59
#Intel
December 1, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Oregon 81, Portland State 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon 81, Portland State 59: Jalil Abdul-Bassit set career highs of 19 points and five 3-pointers, all in the first half, as the host Ducks rolled past the Vikings.

Joseph Young contributed 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals as Oregon (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. Dillon Brooks set career highs with 16 points and 14 rebounds and Jordan Bell had 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-best six of the Ducks’ school-record 12 blocked shots.

DaShaun Wiggins scored 15 points off the bench for Portland State (4-1), which shot just 25.8 percent from the field. Braxton Tucker and Bryce White added 10 points apiece for the Vikings.

Portland State jumped out to an 8-2 lead before Oregon took control with a 27-1 run with the lead reaching 20 on Abdul-Bassit’s 3-pointer with 9:22 left in the first half. The Vikings pulled within 14 on two free throws by Tim Douglas with 2:03 left before the Ducks scored the final six points for a 50-30 lead at the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half as Brooks hit a 3-pointer to make it 73-46 with 7:49 remaining. White’s layup with 5:20 remaining was Portland State’s final basket.

GAME NOTEBOOK: G Casey Benson scored 13 points and had three of Oregon’s 11 3-pointers. … The Vikings were 4-of-20 from 3-point range. … Bell fell two blocks short of the school mark set by Blair Rasmussen against Davidson on Dec. 27, 1984.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
