Preview: Presbyterian at Clemson

Clemson looks to regain some confidence just 48 hours after a frustrating one-point home loss when it hosts in-state rival Presbyterian on Tuesday night. The Tigers turned the ball over for an easy basket in the final minute and missed two shots late to drop a 51-50 decision to Alabama on Sunday – their third defeat in six games after a 3-0 start.

Leading scorer Jaron Blossomgame was held to eight points while Clemson shot the ball poorly (37.5 percent) and was outrebounded by 14 against the Crimson Tide. “This is another game that you had a chance to put away with good execution, and we didn’t execute very well,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell told reporters. “The long rebounds and inefficient offense at times really hurt us.” Clemson’s defense has been sharp much of the season, allowing 39.1 percent shooting and 58.7 points per contest. That will be tested against Presbyterian’s sophomore forward DeSean Murray, who leads the Big South in scoring (21.6 points).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN (4-5): The Blue Hose snapped a four-game losing streak with a 93-69 victory over NAIA member Montreat last time out and has allowed 73.8 points per game (on 42.7 percent shooting) while turning the ball over an average of 15.6 times. Murray also pulls down 6.2 rebounds per contest, shoots 65.4 percent from the field and has registered 20 steals in nine contests – all of which are also team-best marks. Forward Ed Drew and guard Markus Terry have also contributed on the offensive end, averaging 10.1 points apiece.

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-3): Blossomgame was held under 10 points for the first time this season on Sunday and for only the seventh time in the last two campaigns, but averages 17.3 and 7.1 rebounds in 2015-16 while shooting 57.3 percent from the field. Donte Grantham (10.7 points) has also contributed offensively while San Francisco transfer Avry Holmes is averaging 13.7 points the last three contests. Senior center Landry Nnoko poured in a season-high 15 points on Sunday and boasts 21 blocks this season, giving him 162 in his career.

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers have won seven straight in the series and leads 56-18-1 overall.

2. Presbyterian is shooting 56.8 percent from inside the 3-point line and 24.3 beyond the arc.

3. Clemson is 6-0 when it has outrebounded its opponent this season and 0-3 when it has failed to do so.

PREDICTION: Clemson 78, Presbyterian 62