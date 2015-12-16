Clemson 69, Presbyterian 41

Clemson’s big men turned in a dominant performance as the Tigers rolled to a 69-41 non-conference victory against Presbyterian on Tuesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Junior center Sidy Djitte scored 12 points and added 13 rebounds while senior center Landry Nnoko came off the bench to contribute eight points and nine rebounds as the Tigers (7-3) defeated the Blue Hose (4-6) for an eighth straight time.

Two nights after being outrebounded 44-30 in a one-point loss to Alabama, Clemson turned the tables against Presbyterian, outrebounding the Blue Hose 51-30 and holding them to a season-low shooting percentage (27.6).

The Tigers got 12 points from junior guard Avry Holmes, who also had a game-high five assists, and 11 points from sophomore guard Gabe DeVoe.

Presbyterian forward DeSean Murray, who leads the Big South Conference in scoring, led all scorers with 15 points and was the lone Blue Hose player in double figures.

Presbyterian led 11-8 before Clemson closed the half by outscoring the Blue Hose 28-15 for a 36-26 halftime advantage. The Tigers continued to extend their lead in the second half, outscoring Presbyterian 33-15 over the final 20 minutes.

Clemson returns to action Friday when it hosts unbeaten in-state rival South Carolina.