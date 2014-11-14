Preview: Presbyterian at Duke

Highly ballyhooed freshman Jahlil Okafor makes his Duke debut when the third-ranked Blue Devils open the season against visiting Presbyterian. Okafor, a 6-11, 270-pound center from Chicago, is expected to immediately be one of the top players in the nation, similar to Jabari Parker last season. “We have a lot of team goals for the season so I am just focused on working hard each day and helping the team reach our goals,” Okafor told reporters.

Okafor averaged 15 points in Duke’s two exhibition games but will be more of a focal point with the regular season arriving. The Blue Devils have another impressive freshman in forward Justise Winslow, who averaged 18 points in the two preseason tune-ups. This edition of the Blue Devils is hoping for a better conclusion to the season as Duke has failed to record a victory in two of the past three NCAA tournaments.

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN (2013-14: 6-26): The Blue Hose return four starters, including three double-digit scorers. Guard Jordan Downing

averaged 20.2 points and knocked down 80 3-pointers while having one of the better seasons in school history. Point guard Reggie Dillard averaged 12.1 points and 3.9 assists and is a solid floor leader, while center William Truss is a strong inside player who averaged 10.9 points and nine rebounds and blocked 51 shots.

ABOUT DUKE (2013-14: 26-9): The Blue Devils have two returning starters in point guard Quinn Cook (11.6 points, 4.4 assists) and forward Amile Jefferson (6.5 points, 6.9 rebounds). Backup shooting guard Rasheed Sulaimon (9.9 points) has 41 double-figure outings in his career and can shoot from outside (43 3-pointers in 2013-14), as can Cook (65 3-pointers). Providing depth in the frontcourt are holdovers Marshall Plumlee and Semi Ojeleye, while freshman Tyus Jones will see action at the point.

TIP-INS

1. Last season’s victory total was Duke’s lowest since a 22-win campaign in 2006-07.

2. Downing has four 30-point performances with a career high of 37.

3. The Blue Devils averaged seven steals per game last season as Cook posted a team-high 47 thefts.

PREDICTION: Duke 94, Presbyterian 54