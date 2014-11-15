No. 3 Duke 113, Presbyterian 44: Jahlil Okafor scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting in his college debut as the Blue Devils routed the visiting Blue Hose in the season debut for both clubs.

Grayson Allen scored 18 points, Tyus Jones had 15 points and seven assists and Justise Winslow added 15 points for Duke (1-0), which held a 46-21 rebounding edge. Quinn Cook scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers as Duke was 16-of-31 from behind the arc while posting the third largest margin of victory in school history.

DeSean Murray scored 14 points for Presbyterian (0-1), which shot just 34.6 percent from the field. Jordan Downing added eight points on 3-of-12 shooting for the Blue Hose, who committed 17 turnovers.

Duke controlled from the outset by jumping out to a 12-2 edge and later recorded a run of 16 consecutive points to make it 38-8 with 6:09 left in the half. Matt Jones’ basket increased the lead to 40 late in the half and the Blue Devils led 57-19 at the break.

The Blue Hose scored the first six points of the second half before Duke resumed the assault and took a 70-29 lead on Cook’s 3-pointer with 16:22 remaining. The lead reached 50 on Rasheed Sulaimon’s three-point play with 11:35 to play, increased to 60 on two free throws by Marshall Plumlee with 4:53 left and Plumlee’s 3-pointer with 26.4 seconds left pushed the margin to 71 before Presbyterian scored the final two points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Blue Devils have won 110 consecutive home nonconference games. … Presbyterian was 1-of-12 from 3-point range. … Duke made more first-half baskets (24) than Presbyterian (23) attempted shots and finished the game at 60.9 percent from the field.