Preview: Presbyterian at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech looks to break through in the ACC this season, and those hopes received a big boost when the NCAA ruled senior transfer Trae Golden eligible to play immediately. The former Tennessee standout leads the Yellow Jackets into their season opener at home Friday against Presbyterian, bolstering a strong backcourt featuring sophomores Marcus Georges-Hunt and Robert Carter Jr. Golden averaged 12.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Volunteers a season ago.

The Yellow Jackets return five of their top six scorers to start Brian Gregory’s third season as head coach. Georgia Tech will be without guard Chris Bolden, who started 15 of the final 16 games last season, for the first three games due to a suspension for violating team rules. The Blue Hose won just eight times a year ago and are picked last in the Big South Conference’s South Division’s preseason poll.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN (2012-13: 8-24, 4-12 Big South): Junior guard Jordan Downing (12.8 points) is the top returning scorer from a team that never recovered from a 2-11 start last season. The Blue Hose finished 343rd in the nation in rebounding a year ago. Head coach Gregg Nibert starts his 25th season at the helm.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (2012-13: 16-15, 6-12 ACC): Golden transferred to Georgia Tech to be closer to his father, who is reportedly facing health issues. His arrival, coupled with a year of experience for Georges-Hunt (10.8 points last season) and Carter (9.9), will bolster an offense that ranked 255th nationally in scoring in 2012-13. Center Daniel Miller leads all active ACC players in blocked shots and has started every game the past three years.

TIP-INS

1. Presbyterian led the Yellow Jackets 25-24 at halftime last season in Atlanta before scoring just 13 second-half points in a 52-38 defeat.

2. Georgia Tech started 10-2 last season, only to drop 13 of its final 19 contests.

3. Presbyterian does not have a senior on its roster.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 68, Presbyterian 48