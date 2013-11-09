FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Tech 88, Presbyterian 57
November 9, 2013 / 3:19 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia Tech 88, Presbyterian 57

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech 88, Presbyterian 57: Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 17 points and the host Yellow Jackets used a 17-0 surge to run past the Blue Hose in the season opener for both teams.

Robert Carter Jr. added 13 points and tied a career high with 12 rebounds for Georgia Tech (1-0), which led 34-32 with 1:48 left in the first half before scoring the next 17 points to build a 51-32 advantage. The Yellow Jackets shot 50.7 percent from the field.

Jordan Downing led Presbyterian (0-1) with 22 points, hitting 4-of-10 3-point attempts. Markus Terry added 13 points for the Blue Hose, who stayed close in the first half by shooting 4-for-10 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech closed the first half with eight consecutive points, carrying a 42-32 lead into the locker room. Georges-Hunt and Solomon Poole hit 3-pointers in the opening two minutes of the second half, and Trae Golden’s layup and free throw with 17:44 remaining pushed the Yellow Jackets’ cushion to 51-32.

Golden, playing his first game for Georgia Tech after transferring from Tennessee, finished with 12 points. Daniel Miller also scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded Presbyterian 49-35.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Yellow Jackets gave head coach Brian Gregory his 200th career victory; Gregory is 28-35 in his third season at Georgia Tech. … Georgia Tech improved to 9-0 all-time against the Blue Hose. … Downing scored 20 or more points for the fourth time in his career.

