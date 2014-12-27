Preview: Presbyterian at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is taking a three-game winning streakinto Saturday’s non-conference home finale against Presbyterian, butfirst-year coach Buzz Williams is anything but pleased with the team’s 7-4start. “I’m really, really disappointed,” Williams said on the team’s website.“We should have lost once. Virginia Tech spent more money on guarantee gamesthan in the history of the program, partly because I’m new and partly becausethey’re tired of losing and partly because they want to generate revenue throughseason ticket holders, and we’ve lost three games by one possession, two ofthose three at home.”

Those close losses have come against Penn State (61-58), Appalachian State (65-63) and Radford (68-66), with the latter two accounting for both of the Hokies’ setbacks in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech’s other setback came against 24th-ranked Northern Iowa (73-54) in last month’s Cancun Challenge semifinals. Presbyterian, meanwhile, has dropped four of its last five games as it enters its final non-conference contest. TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN (4-8): The Blue Hose, of theBig South Conference, opened the season with a 113-44 loss to Duke and have yetto beat a Division I foe. Of course, losing their second-leading scorer (13points) and rebounder (six boards) in DeSean Murray to injury in the second gamecertainly hasn’t helped, and the freshman forward isn’t expected back untilsometime in January. Sophomore swingman Jordan Downing (16.1 points) and senior center William Truss (11.2 points, team-leading 8.1 rebounds) are setting thepace for Presbyterian, which is averaging 60 points and 14.7 turnovers per contest.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (7-4): The Hokies set aseason scoring high and shot 53.3 percent Monday in an 87-74home win over Virginia Military Institute. Freshman guard Justin Bibbs (12.6points) and juniors Adam Smith (12.3) and Joey van Zegeren (10.2 and ateam-leading six rebounds) are the leading point producers, while guard DevinWilson is setting the table with 4.5 assists per game. Overall, Virginia Techranks 27th nationally in field-goal percentage (48.8) and 17th in3-point percentage (40.5) but is 338th out of 345 teams in free-throwshooting at 58.6 percent.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first meeting between theprograms, but Virginia Tech is 1-1 against Big South foes this season, beatingLiberty (73-63) while losing to Radford.

2. The Hokies have been better from thefree-throw line of late, hitting a combined 32-of-49 attempts over the last twogames.

3. Presbyterian is 1-12 all-time against ACCfoes, with the lone win being a 66-64 victory at Wake Forest in 2010.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 75, Presbyterian 52