Virginia Tech 87, Presbyterian 65
December 28, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Virginia Tech 87, Presbyterian 65

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS to 10-1 and 17-9 in graph 4)

Virginia Tech 87, Presbyterian 65: Freshman AhmedHill scored a career-high 18 points as the Hokies hit their season scoring highfor the second straight game in a rout of the visiting Blue Hose.

Freshman Jalen Hudson also hit a careerhigh with 15 points off the bench for Virginia Tech (8-4), which had fiveplayers score in double figures in its fourth straight victory. The Hokies, whoalso received 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds from Adam Smith and 13points apiece from Justin Bibbs and Joey van Zegeren, shot 53.6 percent fromthe field, including 8-of-15 from 3-point range.

Jordan Downing scored a game-high 19 points butmade only 6-of-22 shots for Presbyterian (4-9), which has yet to beat aDivision I foe this season. Markus Terry added 12 points and William Truss hadnine and a game-high 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Blue Hose.

The game was tied 6-6 a little more than 5 1/2 minutes into the contest, but Virginia Tech took over inside to reel off 10-1 and 17-9 runs en route to a 45-27 lead. The Hokies, however, were unable to close thehalf on a high note as Presbyterian took advantage of two late turnovers toscore the final five points before halftime.

After trailing 45-32 at the break, the Blue Hosetrimmed the deficit to 55-45 on Ruben Arroyo-Felix’s jumper with a little morethan 14 minutes to play, but Virginia Tech responded with a 20-7 run over theensuing nine minutes to expand its advantage to 75-52. Presbyterian, with leadingscorers Downing and Truss forced to sit with four fouls apiece for much of theHokies’ run, only got as close as 19 points during the final fiveminutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Virginia Tech, which was shootingonly 56.6 percent at the free-throw line through its first nine games, has hit 67.1percent from the stripe over the last three contests after a 19-of-27 showing Saturday.… The Hokies, one of the nation’s top-20 3-point shooting teams, have hit 12-of-22over the last two games. … The Hokies improved to 47-6 against the current membersof the Big South Conference, while Presbyterian fell to 1-13 against ACC foes.

