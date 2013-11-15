Preview: Presbyterian at Wake Forest

Codi Miller-McIntyre leads Wake Forest into its thirdstraight home game to open the season when Presbyterian comes to town Friday. Miller-McIntyre is averaging 22points on 57.7 percent shooting through wins against Colgate and VirginiaMilitary Institute. Devin Thomas, another one of Wake Forest’s four returningstarters, has averaged 21.5 points on 70.8 percent shooting, and has grabbed ateam-high 11.5 rebounds per game thus far.After nearly reaching the century mark against the Keydetson Tuesday, the Demon Deacons rank 23rd in the country in scoring at93.5 points per game and 14th in the country in rebounding at 49boards per game. The Blue Hose, on theother hand, have allowed 85 points per game in two double-digit losses. Jordan Downing leads Presbyterian with 19points per game, while adding six rebounds per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN (0-2): After Downing, William Truss is the BlueHose’s next-best scorer at 14 points per game. Truss is alsoPresbyterian’s leading rebounder with 10 boards per game. Freshmen ReggieDillard and Markus Terry round out the Blue Hose’s double-digit scorers,contributing 12 and 11 points per game, respectively.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-0): Thomas has been extremely efficientearly on, making 17-of-24 shots through two games. Travis McKie adds 12.5points per game as a third scoring option, while Madison Jones leads Wake Forestwith six assists per game. Demon Deacons forward Tyler Cavanaugh chips in 6.5points and five rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest’s 98 points scored against VMI were the most it’s scored since the 2008-09 season.

2. The Demon Deacons outscored the Keydets 58-18 in the paint.

3. Presbyterian ranks 306th in the country inscoring at 62.5 points per game.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 88, Presbyterian 62