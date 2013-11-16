FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 69, Presbyterian 48
November 16, 2013 / 2:21 AM / 4 years ago

Wake Forest 69, Presbyterian 48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Added synopsis. Editing throughout.)

Wake Forest 69, Presbyterian 48: Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 20 points as the host Demon Deacons cruised to their third straightvictory to open the season.Miller-McIntyre shot 6-of-14 from the field and also made 6-of-7 free throws for Wake Forest(3-0), which outrebounded the Blue Hose 46-29. Coron Williams added 18 pointsoff the bench - all on 3-pointers - while Devin Thomas chipped in 10 points anda game-high 11 rebounds.

Reggie Dillard led Presbyterian (0-3)with 20 points and Jordan Downing added 18. No other Blue Hose player scored more thanfour points as the team shot 35.7 percent from the field and went 4-of-10 from the foul line.

Williams made three consecutive deep balls to key an early11-2 run as Wake Forest jumped out to a 23-11 lead with 11:51 left in the firsthalf. Another Williams 3 three minutes later and a Thomas layup sparked another run as the Demon Deacons reeled off a 30-5 spurt for a 42-17 differential at thebreak.

A Downing jumper and Ed Drew layup pulled Presbyterianwithin 42-31 with 19:10 to play, but a 10-0 Wake Forest run pushed the lead outof reach for good. Aaron Rountree III added six points on 3-of-4 shooting forthe Demon Deacons.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Williamsfinished 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. … Wake Forest FArnaud-William Adala Moto grabbed seven rebounds. … Presbyterian entered thegame ranked 306th of 345 Division I teams in scoring at 62.5 pointsper game.

