Preview: Presbyterian at West Virginia

West Virginia looks for its third straight win as it hosts Presbyterian as part of the Triple Crown Cancun Challenge on Saturday. The Mountaineers are coming off their most impressive display of the season after surpassing the 100-point mark in a win over Georgia Southern. Juwan Staten had one of the best games of his career for the Mountaineers, pouring in 20 points and dishing out nine assists.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins heaped praise on his junior point guard. “I said all along that Juwan Staten is our most improved player and to this point in the season he is certainly our most valuable player,” Huggins said. Presbyterian fell to Old Dominion in its first game of the Cancun Challenge and hopes to rebound with an upset win over West Virginia.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET. N/A

ABOUT PRESBYTERIAN (1-4): William Truss was named the Blue Hose’s Male Athlete of the Week after averaging a double-double in the first two games of the season. Jordan Downing leads the team in scoring (19.0 ppg) and 3-pointers (14). Danny Herrera scored a career-high 10 points, going 7-of-7 from the free throw line, in the loss to Old Dominion.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (3-1): The Mountaineers reached the century mark for the first time since the 2007-08 season in the 101-68 victory over Georgia Southern. Staten hit his first 3-point basket on Thursday since February 16, 2011 when he was at Dayton. Eron Harris is the team’s top scorer, averaging 20.8 points, and has made a team-high 28 field goals this season.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia has topped 100 points in a game three times under Huggins.

2. Staten ranks fifth in the nation with 7.8 assists per game.

3. West Virginia is averaging 89.0 ppg compared to 62.0 for Presbyterian.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 81, Presbyterian 54