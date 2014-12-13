Preview: Princeton at California

Off to its best start in 13 years, California aims for its sixth straight victory Saturday when the Golden Bears host Princeton from the Ivy League. Third-leading scorer Jabari Bird is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game for Cal, which defeated Wyoming 45-42 on Wednesday despite being held to 15 first-half points and shooting 36.5 percent overall. Sam Singer scored two points in 31 minutes while starting in place of Bird, who is battling a left foot injury.

Based on the two teams’ most recent activity, points could be at a premium Saturday. Princeton failed to reach the 50-point mark for the first time this season Wednesday, when forward Hans Brase scored 17 points in a 60-46 loss to Saint Peter’s. With Bird out, Cal has relied heavily on two-time Pac-12 player of the week Tyrone Wallace, a dynamic point guard who leads the Golden Bears in scoring (19), rebounding (8.8) and assists (4.6).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT PRINCETON (3-7): The Tigers have three players averaging in double figures, including Spencer Weisz (14), Brase (12.9) and Steven Cook (10.3). Weisz, a 6-4 guard, is shooting 46.6 percent from the field for the Tigers, who have split their last four games, including a 69-54 win over a San Jose State on Nov. 30. Freshman guard Amir Bell, who has started all 10 games, scored 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to Saint Peter’s.

ABOUT CAL (8-1): Bird’s absence has resulted in more playing time for junior forward Christian Behrens, who has battled injuries throughout his career but scored a career-high 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds against Wyoming. “Every game feels like I have more confidence to do more stuff out there,” Behrens told reporters. “I’m healthy. Nothing is holding me back in my mind.” The Golden Bears could use more production from starting guard Jordan Mathews, who has scored a combined 12 points in his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won 15 straight nonconference games at Haas Pavilion.

2. Princeton is 48-12 when leading at the half under third-year coach Mitch Henderson.

3. The Golden Bears are facing an Ivy League opponent for the first time since Dec. 29, 2012, when they lost 67-62 at home to Harvard.

PREDICTION: Cal 68, Princeton 53