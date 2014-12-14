California 67, Princeton 57: Tyrone Wallace scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and collected eight rebounds as the Golden Bears rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to get past the visiting Tigers.

Christian Behrens and Jordan Mathews scored 12 points apiece for California (9-1), which matched its best start since 2001-02. David Kravish chipped in 11 points and five rebounds as the Golden Bears extended their winning streak to six games.

Hans Brase led Princeton (3-8) with 14 points and nine rebounds while Steven Cook contributed 10 points and two steals. Amir Bell added nine points on 4-of-4 shooting for the Tigers, who have lost six straight games to Pac-12 opponents.

Spencer Weisz drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the first half and Princeton took a 37-28 lead into the break after shooting 61.9 percent. Wallace opened the second half by scoring eight of Cal’s first 10 points and the Golden Bears took their first lead at 45-44 when Behrens converted two free throws with just under nine minutes remaining.

Princeton went nearly 10 minutes without a basket, but managed to remain within 51-49 on Cook’s three-point play with 3:41 left. Clay Wilson hit another triple to pull the Tigers within 58-54 with 1:14 left, but the Golden Bears sealed the win by finishing 8-of-9 at the free throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win gave Cuonzo Martin the best start by a first-year Cal coach since Todd Bozeman won 11 of his first 12 after taking over for Lou Campanelli midway through the 1992-93 season. ... Golden Bears G Jabari Bird missed his fourth straight game with a left foot injury. … Cal F David Kravish became the 42nd player in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.