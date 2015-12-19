Preview: Princeton vs. Maryland

No. 7 Maryland has scored at least 75 points in nine of its 10 games, so it makes sense that coach Mark Turgeon would want to focus on defense and rebounding at this point. The Terrapins seek a better effort in those departments Saturday in a neutral-court game against Princeton in Baltimore.

In its last outing, Maryland topped Maryland Eastern Shore 77-56 behind 18 points from Player of the Year candidate Melo Trimble. “Our defense wasn’t great tonight. You can tell by the numbers,” Turgeon told reporters. “We gave up (nine) offensive rebounds and got outrebounded by Maryland Eastern Shore. We’ve just got to keep working.” The Terps held UMES to 3-of-17 from 3-point range and aim for a similar effort against Princeton, which shot a season-low 18.8 percent from the arc in its last game. The Tigers still won that contest 77-72 against Liberty and have won two straight behind high-scoring forward Henry Caruso.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PRINCETON (6-2): Pete Miller has stepped up over the last two games, posting a pair of 12-point efforts after failing to reach double-digits in his first six contests. That is certainly good news for Princeton, which needs to give Caruso (18.5 points) more help on a consistent basis. The junior forward set a career high with 27 points against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 30, then nearly matched it against Lipscomb on Dec. 12 and finally eclipsed the mark again in Thursday’s win over Liberty (29 points on 10-of-14 shooting).

ABOUT MARYLAND (9-1): Trimble leads five players averaging double figures in points at 15.8 per game, highlighted by terrific shooting percentages from the field (53.4), the foul line (84.5) and the arc (40.5). The sophomore sensation has become a more efficient shooter this season while nearly doubling his assists in similar playing time to his freshman campaign. Speaking of freshmen, first-year big man Diamond Stone has scored at least a dozen points in three straight games and is starting to limit his turnovers and fouls.

TIP-INS

1. Princeton is 6-0 when shooting at least 40 percent and 0-2 when it fails to reach that mark.

2. Stone has two assists in 182 minutes this season.

3. Maryland F Jake Layman has gone 2-for-2 from the foul line in each of the last five games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 83, Princeton 64