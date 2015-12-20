No. 6 Maryland 82, Princeton 61

Forward Jake Layman had a season-high 19 points and added eight rebounds as No. 6 Maryland surged in the second half to defeat Princeton 82-61 on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Maryland (10-2) has been criticized this season for unimpressive victories against unranked teams and this looked to be par for the course in the opening 20 minutes. The Terrapins trailed early and led the Tigers (6-3) just 35-31 at halftime but started the second half on an 18-6 run to take control.

Guard Jaylen Brantley provided a spark off the bench with a career-best 14 points. Point guard Melo Trimble led the Terps with 10 assists.

Princeton stayed in the game from long range, making 7 of 14 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers finished 11 of 24 from beyond the arc but couldn’t stop the Terrapins.

Maryland shot 56.1 percent from the field and went 12 for 25 from 3-point range.

Forward Henry Caruso led the Tigers with 17 points. He also made 4 of 5 3-point attempts.

Maryland won its fourth in a row and is 10-2 all time when playing in Baltimore.