Preview: Princeton vs. Notre Dame

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

Notre Dame junior power forward Bonzie Colson did his best to turn his attention from his team's ACC tournament final loss and ahead to the NCAA Tournament. With consecutive Elite Eight appearances in their rear-view mirror, the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish look to get back on track in the West Region in Buffalo, N.Y. on Thursday when they face an Ivy League champion Princeton team that has won 19 in a row.

"We have a whole new season to go," Colson said after his 29-point, nine-rebound performance in a 75-69 loss to Duke on Saturday. "We have an opportunity to cut down some nets and we're staying together and we're excited about what we have upcoming for us. You've got to move on quick. It's the nature of the game." While Notre Dame fell for just the second time in 10 contests, Princeton remained on its torrid stretch with a 71-59 victory over Yale on Sunday in the inaugural Ivy League tournament. "I'm so proud of the team," coach Mitch Henderson said of the Tigers, who are headed to their 25th NCAA Tournament appearance - and first since 2011. "I'm so happy to be their coach. And we're thrilled to be representing the league in the NCAA Tournament."

TV: 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT PRINCETON (23-6): Myles Stephens, who averaged 12.2 points per game this season, set a career high with 21 in the semifinals before besting that total by netting 23 in the Ivy League final to be named the tournament MVP. Fellow sophomore guard Devin Cannady (13.7 ppg) joins senior forward Steven Cook (13.6) and Ivy League Player of the Year Spencer Weisz (10.5, 5.4 rpg, 4.0 apg) to lead a balanced scoring attack. "The way we're playing right now, I think it's hard to stop us," Cook said. "If we keep playing consistent on the offensive and the defensive end, ... we can be trouble."

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (25-9): Standing just 6-foot-5, Colson (17.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg) led the conference in double-doubles for points and rebounds with 18 to land a spot on the all-ACC first team. Colson finished third for Player of the Year honors and teammate Matt Farrell (14.2 ppg, 5.5 apg) also ended up third for Most Improved Player while joining V.J. Beachem (15.0 ppg) and Steve Vasturia (13.3) as honorable mentions following the first, second and third teams. While Beachem and Farrell enjoyed strong seasons, both misfired against the Blue Devils by shooting 1-for-6 from 3-point range and the team went 6-for-25 from beyond the arc in the loss.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame is making its 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in coach Mike Brey's 17 seasons.

2. If Princeton can score the upset, it would match the program's longest winning streak at 20 games.

3. Vasturia shot 2-for-9 from the field on Saturday after going 11-for-17 in his previous two contests.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 77, Princeton 55