Preview: Princeton at Penn State

When the seasonbegan, few circled Saturday’s showdown between Princeton and host Penn State ontheir calendars. The Tigers had been picked to finish fourth in the Ivy League thisseason while the Nittany Lions were pegged for 11th in the 12-team Big Ten, perthe preseason coaches polls. While it’s still only December, those coaches maywant a recount, as Princeton and Penn State have emerged as two of the early-seasonsurprises in college basketball.

The Tigers havewon seven of their first eight for their best start since 1997, while the NittanyLions have taken eight of 11 to mark their best season-opening stretch since2008. Princeton has won six in a row, including a 78-73 win over Rutgers onWednesday, when T.J. Bray returned from a one-game suspension to score 20 ofhis season-high 23 points for the Tigers. Princeton, however, hasn’t beatenPenn State since 1970, with the Nittany Lions having won the last sevenmeetings in the series.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PRINCETON (7-1): The Tigers are off to their highest-scoringstart after eight games since 1971, averaging 72.1 points behind Bray, who isaveraging 16 points and 5.8 assists. Denton Koon (12.4) and Hans Brase (11.9)are also scoring in double figures with Brase averaging a team-leading 6.5rebounds. Princeton has been taking good care of the ball so far, leading the Ivyin assist/turnover ratio, with an average of 14.9 assists and a league-low 10.6turnovers per game.

ABOUT PENN STATE (8-3): The Nittany Lions feature four players scoringin double figures for one of the program’s all-time top offensive lineups.Leading the way is the nation’s top-scoring backcourt of D.J. Newbill, averaging18.5 points, and Tim Frazier (17.9), followed by Ross Travis (11.3) andBrandon Taylor (11.0). Allen Roberts came off the bench for a team-high 15points in a 68-59 win over Duquesne on Wednesday while the Nittany Lions heldthe Dukes to just 27 percent shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Princetonhas lost 11 straight games to teams from the Big Ten dating to a win over Wisconsin in 1985.

2. The gamewill be played at Penn State’s historic (and sold-out) Rec Hall, where theNittany Lions will tip off for the first time since 1996.

3. Ben Hazel leadsthe Ivy League in free-throw percentage at 95.5 percent, having made 21-of-22from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Penn State 76, Princeton 73