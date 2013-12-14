(Updated: EDITed wording in first sentence of fourth graph. CORRECTED capitalized “In” in second sentence of fourth graph. DELETED extra period after first note in notebook. DELETED “losing” from “losing skid” in the second note in notebook.)

Princeton 81, Penn State 79 (OT): Will Barrett scored a team-high 24 points,including 22 after halftime, to lead the visiting Tigers to a stunning comebackwin over the Nittany Lions in overtime.Hans Brase, whofouled out in overtime, added 14 points and three blocked shots and T.J. Bray had 11 points and 13 assists for Princeton (8-1),which won its seventh in a row. Spencer Weisz chipped in 13 points off thebench while Ben Hazel added 11 in the Tigers’ second overtime win of the season.

Tim Frazier andD.J. Newbill scored 24 points apiece for Penn State (8-4) , which outreboundedPrinceton, 44-22. Ross Travis added 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who led by as many as 20 points midway through the second half.

Princeton outscoredPenn State 35-15 over the final 10:23 of regulation - getting three straight 3-pointers from Barrett - and sent the game intoovertime by hitting 5-of-6 free throws in the final 25 seconds, including two by Weisz with 13 seconds left to make it 66-66. The Tigers never trailed inthe extra session but missed four of their finalsix three throws to give Penn State one last shot with three seconds left, butFrazier missed an off-balance layup off a full-court inbound pass at thebuzzer to end it.

Leading 35-23 at the intermission, Penn State outscored Princeton 11-3 to start the second half and extended its lead to 51-31with 10:23 remaining before going up by 20 again at 56-36 with 8:29 to go. TheNittany Lions had opened their first home game at Rec Hall since 1996 by scoring17 of the game’s first 25 points, with Newbill scoring 14 points by halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Barrettshot 8-of-13 from the floor, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range for Princeton,which hit on 10 baskets from beyond the arc compared to four for Penn State. ... Princetonsnapped its 11-game skid against Big Ten opponents dating to 1985 andbeat a Big Ten team on the road for the first time since 1955. ... The Tigersalso snapped their seven-game losing streak to Penn State in their firstmeeting since 2007.