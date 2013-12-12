Princeton 78, Rutgers 73: T.J. Bray led a 3-point barrage and tied a career high with 23 points as the Tigers defeated the Scarlet Knights for their sixth straight victory.

Princeton (7-1) shot 16-of-34 from 3-point range, with five of those coming from Bray and four more from Ben Hazel, who scored 14 points. Four Tigers starters were in double figures, with Denton Koon and Hans Brase adding 14 apiece.

Myles Mack tallied a team-high 21 for Rutgers (4-7), which has lost four straight overall and six in a row against Division I competition. Kadeem Jack contributed 14 points and seven rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

It was bombs away for Princeton early as the Tigers started 5-for-9 from beyond the arc to open up an early lead. But the Tigers cooled off from long range and Mack’s 14 points before the break kept the Scarlet Knights within 33-31 at halftime.

The game remained close well into the second half, when the Tigers again caught fire from outside to eventually open up a double-digit advantage. Bray was the unquestioned leader down the stretch, with 20 of his 23 points coming in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Tigers matched their best start in school history, which came in 1997-98. … Princeton coach Mitch Henderson played on the 1997-98 team, which was a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. … Rutgers is 0-3 against in-state opponents this season.