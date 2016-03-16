Preview: Princeton at Virginia Tech

Making its first appearance in the postseason in five years, Virginia Tech enters the NIT as a No. 3 seed and will open with a home date against sixth-seeded Princeton on Wednesday. The Hokies won six of their last seven games, including victories over NCAA Tournament teams Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.) and two wins against NIT-bound Florida State.

”We really just want to win the whole thing,“ Virginia Tech leading scorer Zach LeDay told reporters this week. ”We’re going in playing some of our best basketball.” The Tigers have won 10 of their last 11 games but finished a game behind Yale in the winner-take-all Ivy League standings. Princeton played tough opponents in Saint Joseph‘s, Maryland and Miami this season and lost those three games by an average of 15 points. Virginia Tech played Miami three times, losing two of the matchups, including a six-point defeat in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PRINCETON (22-6): The Tigers’ top eight players all saw action in every game this season, and each of their top five scorers shoots at least 35 percent from the 3-point line. Henry Caruso (team highs of 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals) made all three of his 3-point attempts in the regular season-ending win over Pennsylvania, while his 46.8 shooting percentage from behind the arc trails only Devin Cannady (11.6 points, 47.8 3-point percentage) on the team. Amir Bell (9.1 points) stepped up against the two best teams Princeton faced this season, shooting 10-of-19 from the field - 4-of-7 from beyond the arc - against Maryland and Miami.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (19-14): LeDay paces the team in scoring (15.1), rebounding (7.6) and blocks (1.5) and has made at least 54 percent of his shots in each of the last four games. Seth Allen scored a season-high 31 points in the Hokies’ last outing, as he shot 17-of-18 from the foul line to improve to 32-of-35 over the last three games. Allen averages 14.6 points, while Justin Bibbs chips in 12.1 and has made 74 3-pointers - more than the next two Hokies (Allen and Jalen Hudson) combined.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either No. 2 seed BYU or seventh-seeded UAB.

2. Princeton has not played in the NIT since 2002. In fact, no Ivy League team has played in the NIT since Harvard in 2011.

3. LeDay (51 blocks) is the only Hokies player with more than 16 on the season.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 63, Princeton 60