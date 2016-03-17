FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia Tech 86, Princeton 81 (OT)
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
March 17, 2016 / 2:45 AM / a year ago

Virginia Tech 86, Princeton 81 (OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Virginia Tech 86, Princeton 81 (OT)

Zach LeDay had a career-high 29 points and 11 rebounds, helping Virginia Tech beat visiting Princeton 86-81 in overtime Wednesday in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Jalen Hudson had 28 points and eight rebounds for third-seeded Virginia Tech (20-14), which will play BYU or UAB in the second round. Seth Allen had 10 points.

Steven Cook had 22 points for sixth-seeded Princeton (22-7), and Spencer Weisz had 14 points.

Princeton went up 12-2 on a 3-pointer by Weisz. Virginia Tech stormed back with a 15-0 run to take a 17-12 lead. The Hokies carried a 32-26 lead into halftime.

Virginia Tech went up by 10 points early in the second half and led 57-46 before Princeton began to battle back. The Tigers mounted a 10-1 run to cut the deficit to two and took a 61-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Amir Bell. The Hokies forced overtime after Allen made two free throws with 32 seconds remaining.

Hudson made a 3-pointer to put Virginia Tech up 71-68 early in the extra session, giving the Hokies a lead they would not relinquish.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.