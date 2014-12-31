Preview: Princeton at Wake Forest

Wake Forest closes out the year and the nonconference portion of its slate when it hosts Princeton on Wednesday afternoon. The Demon Deacons have righted the ship after a recent three-game skid with two straight wins. Danny Manning is in his first season on the sidelines at Wake Forest, which is looking to earn an NCAA bid for the first time since 2010.

Princeton also rebounded from a shaky start and enters the contest winners of two straight. The Tigers, once powers of the Ivy League, lost five straight games early in the season but have turned things around thanks to sharp-shooters Hans Brase and Spencer Weisz. The two 3-point specialists have combined for 60 of the team’s 119 trifectas on the season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PRINCETON (5-8): Weisz was the 2014 Ivy League Rookie of the Year and leads the team at 13.2 points. Brase is shooting 41.5 percent from long range, and the second-team All-Ivy preseason selection leads the team in rebounding (7.6) and has three double-doubles on the season. Princeton was picked to finish fourth in the improving Ivy League and added promising freshman Amir Bell (8.8 points, 2.5 assists) to the fold this season.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (7-6): Freshman Mitchell Wilbekin is expected to return to action after serving a three-game, NCAA-imposed, suspension for an undisclosed violation. Wilbekin, the brother of former Florida star Scottie Wilbekin, started seven of the team’s first 10 games and is averaging 7.6 points. Wake Forest won its last game as Devin Thomas tipped in a shot at the buzzer to lift the Demon Deacons over Richmond on Sunday.

TIP-INS

1. Wake Forest leads the series 2-1, but the team haven’t met since a Demon Deacon win in 2005.

2. Princeton averages nine 3-pointers per game, and Wake Forest has allowed only two opponents, Iona (13) and Minnesota (12), to reach that total.

3. The Demon Deacons jump into the ACC fire with games against top-10 teams Louisville and Duke up next.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 75, Princeton 64