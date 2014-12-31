Wake Forest 80, Princeton 66: Codi Miller-McIntyre just missed a triple-double and five Demon Deacons scored in double figures against the visiting Tigers.

Wake Forest, which tips off ACC play with huge tests against No. 5 Louisville on Sunday and No. 2 Duke on Jan. 7, got 15 points off the bench from Konstantinos Mitoglou while winning its third straight. Miller-McIntyre finished with nine points, nine rebounds and 11 assists and Mitchell Wilbekin returned from an NCAA-imposed three-game suspension to score 12 for the Demon Deacons (8-6).

Steven Cook led Princeton (5-9) with 17 points and Hans Brase finished with 13. Amir Bell added 11 points and four rebounds for the Tigers who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Princeton led on two brief occasions in the first half. But with Wake Forest trailing 14-13, Mitoglou followed a pair of free throws with a 3-pointer to key a 9-0 run and the Demon Deacons never trailed again.

Wake Forest, which led 32-20 at the break, opened up an 18-point lead with 11:24 to play but Princeton closed the gap with a 15-4 run. The Demon Deacons responded with a jumper by Miller-McIntyre and a slam dunk by Devin Thomas and the Tigers never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cornelius Hudson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Wake Forest. ...Princeton sharp-shooter Spencer Weisz scored just four points and went 0-for-3 from 3-point range. ...Thomas had 11 and Darius Leonard had 10 points for Wake Forest.