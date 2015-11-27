Preview: Providence vs. Arizona

A premier matchup involving top 10 teams is on the horizon at the Wooden Legacy, but first No. 10 Arizona must get past Providence in Friday’s semifinals in Fullerton, Calif., after the Wildcats barely survived their first-round game. Arizona let a 17-point first-half lead evaporate Thursday against winless Santa Clara before finally dispatching the Broncos in overtime, a couple hours after No. 4 Michigan State rolled over Boston College to advance to the other semifinal.

The Wildcats need to play much cleaner to get past the Friars, who got rolling after a slow first 10 minutes against Evansville and eventually won their first-round game 74-64. Arizona could be without 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski, who suffered a foot injury with about 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation Thursday and did not return. His absence might open the door for another big game from Providence 6-9 forward Ben Bentil, who scored a career-high 24 points with eight rebounds against Evansville and did a wonderful job of drawing contact, making 10-of-11 from the free throw line. The best player for the Friars and one of the best in the nation is Kris Dunn, who had another solid all-around game in the tournament opener with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals as he continues to draw comparisons to Washington Wizards point guard John Wall.

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (5-0): Rodney Bullock had his first down game of the season against Evansville, finishing in single digits for the first time with seven points on 2-for-8 shooting, well below his 18.3 scoring average entering the game. The Friars can’t afford to have Bullock outplayed again, especially since there’s nobody on the bench capable of spelling him for long periods. The reserves for the Friars, in fact, combined for two points against Evansville.

ABOUT ARIZONA (5-0): Gabe York had a miserable game against Santa Clara until overtime, when he made his only 3-pointer on 10 attempts and scored seven points overall to prevent the monumental upset. He and Dunn should provide good entertainment as they’re likely to go head-to-head. Ryan Anderson’s role might also expand - especially if Tarczewski is unable to play - and the 6-foot-9 forward showed he’s recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out of a game last weekend, scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against Santa Clara.

TIP-INS

1. Providence coach Ed Cooley was an assistant under Arizona coach Sean Miller during the FIBA U19 World Championships in Greece last June.

2. The Friars came into the tournament averaging eight turnovers per game, then committed 15 against Evansville.

3. Arizona is shooting 29.3 percent from 3-point range this season after missing 19-of-22 against Santa Clara.

PREDICTION: Providence 82, Arizona 80