Providence 69, No. 11 Arizona 65

Providence senior guard Kris Dunn overcame foul trouble to score 11 points in the final 5:15 as the Friars beat Arizona 69-65 in a semifinal game of the Wooden Legacy tournament in Fullerton, Calif., on Friday night.

Dunn, an early candidate for national player of the year, finished with 19 points and eight assists, shooting 7 of 9 from the field, despite being limited to 21 minutes. Forward Ben Bentil led the Friars with 21 points.

Providence (6-0) will play No. 3 Michigan State in Sunday’s championship game at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Arizona will play Boise State in the third-place game, a rematch of a game the Wildcats won 88-76 in Tucson on Nov. 19.

Arizona (5-1) went on an 11-2 run to take a 58-51 lead after Dunn left with his fourth foul with 10:44 to go. But Dunn scored 11 of his team’s final 13 points, including a spinning, step-back jumper from just outside the lane for a 67-65 lead with 32 seconds left.

Providence foiled Arizona’s attempt to tie or take the lead, stealing a pass from point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright and feeding it ahead for a dunk by Dunn for the final points.

Senior forward Ryan Anderson scored a season-high 27 points and had 12 rebounds for Arizona. Guard Gabe York added 10 points.

Arizona committed 21 turnovers, its most in a game since Dec. 4, 2012, when it had 27 against Southern Miss.

Dunn picked up his second foul with 9:05 to go in the first half and didn’t return until the final seconds before the break. The Friars were fine without him, trimming a 25-21 deficit to 34-33 at halftime.