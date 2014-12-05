Preview: Providence at Boston College

Providence and Boston College were charter members when the Big East Conference formed in 1979 and despite BC departing for the ACC in 2005, the rivalry remains intact. The Friars on Friday try to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they take the one-hour bus ride to Boston for the 109th renewal with the Eagles. Providence was 6-0 for the second consecutive year and ranked 25th in the USA Today Coaches Poll before losing at No. 1 Kentucky 58-38 on Sunday.

After dropping its final two games in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament, BC returned home to defeat Marist 79-61 on Monday. The Friars are led by LaDontae Henton, a 6-6 senior forward who averages 21.3 points - tied for 10th in the nation prior to Thursday’s games - while 6-4 junior guard Olivier Hanlan (16.2 points) paces the Eagles. Hanlan on Wednesday was among 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List while Henton was an all-Big East second-team preseason selection.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-1): Henton was held to three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field against Kentucky after scoring 21 or more points in five of his previous six games. Point guard Kris Dunn, a redshirt sophomore who played in only 29 games the past two seasons - four in 2013-14 - because of shoulder injuries, averages a healthy 8.5 points, 6.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds while beginning to realize his potential as a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American. Tyler Harris, a 6-9 junior forward, averages 13.1 points and a team-best 5.7 rebounds while 7-0 senior Carson Desrosiers (6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds) is a defensive force with 15 blocks.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (3-3): Hanlan is the only player ranked in the ACC’s top 10 in steals (second, 2.5 per game), points (seventh) and assists (tied ninth, 4.0) while leading the conference in minutes played (36.3). Aaron Brown, a 6-5 senior forward, provides scoring support with 14 points per game, but no other BC player averages better than 7.8. The Eagles are the sixth-tallest team in the nation based on minutes played, according to Ken Pomeroy, at 78.7 inches (Kentucky is No. 1 at 79.4), but are in the bottom half of the nation in rebounding at 34.5 per game with a differential of plus-three.

TIP-INS

1. BC, which was voted to finish 14th among 15 teams in the ACC preseason poll, shoots 23.1 percent from 3-point range with Hanlan 6-of-31.

2. The Friars average 34.3 rebounds with a differential of plus-4.6.

3. BC has played Providence, which leads the series 59-49, more than anyone except Holy Cross (112 meetings), while the Eagles are No. 3 on the Friars’ list after Rhode Island (124) and Brown (120). BC and Providence, who have split the last eight meetings, first met in 1942.

PREDICTION: Providence 69, Boston College 65