Boston College 69, Providence 60: Olivier Hanlan recorded 24 points and eight rebounds to outduel fellow point guard Kris Dunn as the host Eagles pulled away from the Friars.

Aaron Brown added 16 points and seven rebounds for BC (4-3), which won the battle of the boards 41-28 and shot 50 percent from the field. Dimitri Batten contributed 11 points and six rebounds, and Will Magarity provided all six Eagles’ bench points while adding six rebounds.

Dunn recorded 24 points, six assists and four steals for Providence (6-2), which dropped its second straight contest. LaDontae Henton, who entered the game averaging 21.3 points, scored nine on 4-of-16 shooting while Carson Desrosiers contributed 15 points and six boards.

The point guards dominated in the first half - which ended 34-34 - as Hanlan recorded 18 points and six rebounds while making 7-of-8 from the field and Dunn contributed 10 points (5-for-7) and six assists. After Dunn’s jumper made it 40-40, Batten’s bucket capped an 11-2 run by BC before the Friars responded with six consecutive points - sparked by a 3-pointer by the 7-foot Desrosiers and capped by three free throws from Dunn.

Dunn went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul with 7:09 left and Providence down 53-48 and returned with 3:30 to play and the Friars trailing 62-52 after Hanlan was fouled hard and sank two free throws. Brown’s basket made it 64-54 with 1:10 left and Batten sealed it with three free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: A 3-pointer by Desrosiers right before the buzzer ended the first half, which featured 11 ties and seven lead changes. ... Henton averaged 24.3 points in the first six games before scoring a combined 12 in the last two contests. ... The Eagles lead the series 60-49 and have played Providence more than anyone except Holy Cross (124 games), while BC is No. 3 on the Friars’ list after Rhode Island (124) and Brown (120).