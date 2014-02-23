Preview: Providence at Butle

The heat is on the Providencebasketball team as the Friars are hoping to avoid letting apossible NCAA Tournament berth slip away. Coach Ed Cooley’s squad hasdropped five of its last seven contests to fall into the second halfof the standings in the Big East. The first step toward puttingitself back in the Tournament picture for Providence is a road game againstdisappointing Butler on Sunday.

Providence has 10 losses on the season, making it look less and less like a team that will be in the NCAA field on Selection Sunday.The Bulldogs started the season 10-2, but have lost 12 of their 14 contests since. Butler would have to make a late run just to be in any postseason tournament, much less the NCAAs.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (17-10, 7-7 BigEast): The Friars know that the season doesn’t come down to just onegame, but the team was really hoping to make a statement with a winover Villanova on Tuesday. But with the double-overtime setback,Cooley is trying to get his team to remember that the season isn‘tover with the loss, and there’s a lot more basketball still to play.“We can put our heads down and feel sorry for ourselves, but at theend of the day, we have to get back up and get ready for Butler,”Cooley told the Providence Journal. “I know a lot of people aredisappointed. I know our fans wanted to win, everybody wanted to win.But you’re playing a top 10 team coming off a loss. They’re a greatteam.”

ABOUT BUTLER (12-14, 2-12): TheBulldogs’ nightmare season continues as Kameron Woods, the Big East’s leader inrebounds (9.1 per game), was “temporarily suspended”from the team Tuesday by coach Brandon Miller. No explanation was given for the suspension, but Woods was reinstated for the Providence contest. Woods is the fourth Bulldogs player suspended atleast one game this season, while two other players have transferred,so some are questioning what’s going on with the program that seemedto have it all together as a mid-major, but struggling since itstarted Big East play.

TIP-INS

1. Providence G Bryce Cottonleads the nation in minutes played at 39.9 per game and has playedevery second in 10 of the team’s last 12 contests.

2. Butler has had a winning homerecord for 23 straight seasons, though the Bulldogs need one morehome victory this season to extend that to 24.

3. The Friars’ five of KadeemBatts, Cotton, LaDontae Henton, Tyler Harris and Josh Fortune havestarted every game this season and accounted for 92 percent of theteam’s point production.

PREDICTION: Providence 76, Butler62