Preview: Providence at Butler

While Butler coach Chris Holtmann’s official responsibilities might be different than they were a week ago, his ability to rely on Kellen Dunham hasn’t changed at all. Holtmann, who had the interim tag removed from his title on Friday, looks to lead the Bulldogs to a second straight win on Tuesday when they host Providence. Former coach Brandon Miller took a medical leave in October and Holtmann has guided Butler through the transition, collecting a pair of wins over ranked foes along the way.

One of those Top-25 victories came against then-No. 17-St. John’s on Saturday when Dunham went 6-of-7 beyond the arc and erupted for a season-high 28 points – extending his double-digit scoring streak to 15 games in the process. The Friars have won each of their neutral-court games – Florida State, Notre Dame and Miami (Fla.) – but fell to 0-3 in true road games with a loss at Marquette on Saturday. After sweeping Butler last season, Providence would like nothing more than to continue its success against the Bulldogs to build momentum for upcoming home games against Georgetown and the 24th-ranked Red Storm over the next eight days.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (11-4, 1-1 Big East): The Friars, who had outscored each of their previous six opponents by an average of 12.2 points in the paint, watched the Golden Eagles flip the tables on them en route to 40 points inside – the most such points Providence has allowed all season. LaDontae Henton (conference-leading 21.5 points) has been nearly unstoppable over the last four contests, averaging 28.8 points on 50.6-percent shooting – including 42.4 percent beyond the arc. The nation’s seventh-leading scorer is getting plenty of help in a number of ways from Kris Dunn (12.6), who is tied for fourth in the nation in assists (7.4) and ranked seventh in the country in steals (2.8).

ABOUT BUTLER (11-4, 1-1): After finishing 80th in Division I in scoring defense (66.6) in Miller’s only season, Holtmann has the Bulldogs ranked 24th (57.7) this year and performing at nearly the same level Brad Stevens did during their deep NCAA Tournament runs. Forward Kameron Woods (8.9 rebounds) collected 10 boards against the Red Storm, breaking his fifth-place tie with Lynn Mitchem (1979-83) and passing Darren Fowlkes (1985-89) for sole possession of fourth place in school history with 752 career rebounds. Dunham is tied for third in the Big East in 3-point attempts (79) and fifth in free-throw attempts (71) while ranking third in the conference in accuracy in both areas at 48.1 and 87.3 percent, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. Butler ranks 106th in Division I in field-goal percentage defense (40.5); Providence is 0-4 when it has shot below that mark and 11-0 when it has shot above it.

2. The Friars committed 17 turnovers against Marquette after averaging 10 over their previous four contests.

3. The Bulldogs received no bench scoring against St. John’s after getting 18.9 points from their reserves over the first 14 contests.

PREDICTION: Butler 68, Providence 62