Preview: Providence at Butler

Two of the favorites in the Big East come streaking into a marquee matchup when No. 13 Providence visits No. 10 Butler in the conference opener for both teams Thursday afternoon. The Friars have taken six straight since a loss to top-ranked Michigan State and had perhaps their best overall effort in a 90-66 victory at Massachusetts on Dec. 21.

Kris Dunn returned from an illness to produce 14 points and 11 assists and Ben Bentil continued his outstanding season with a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulldogs’ winning streak is at eight and it includes a pair of wins over ranked opponents and several routs, one of which was Monday’s 92-54 defeat of IUPUI. Kelan Martin led a balanced attack with 19 points for Butler, which is 7-0 at Hinkle Fieldhouse while shooting 56 percent. The nation’s second-ranked offense entering Wednesday (88.9 points per game) boasts four double-digit scorers, three of whom shoot better than 50 percent.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (12-1): While Dunn is back and the squad has had plenty of time to rest over the holidays, there is still no return date set for sharpshooter Ryan Fazekas, who has missed four games while battling mononucleosis. “He’s been home now for a week, a week and a half,” coach Ed Cooley told reporters of Fazekas, the team’s top 3-point shooter who hails from nearby Chesterton, Ind. “He’s still tired, he’s lost some weight.” Jalen Lindsey continues to shine in place of Fazekas in the starting lineup, averaging 12.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in those four contests.

ABOUT BUTLER (11-1): Despite posting an average winning margin of plus-20.8 points, tops in the Big East, and scoring over 90 points on five occasions, the Bulldogs know that the rigors of the league slate will require a better overall game. “I think we have to get better defensively, we have to continue to get better in transition,” coach Chris Holtmann said after Monday’s win. “We have to get better in halfcourt and we have to get better in execution.” Roosevelt Jones, who had 17 points and five steals against IUPUI, has averaged 18.8 points in four previous meetings with the Friars.

TIP-INS

1. Bentil has scored at least 20 points in all five games played away from home.

2. Bulldogs F Andrew Chrabascz is 25-of-37 from the floor over his last five games.

3. Dunn averaged 24 points and six assists as the teams split two meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Butler 78, Providence 73