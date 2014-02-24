(Updated: INSERTS Butler has lost six straight games in Para 3)

Providence 87, Butler 81: BryceCotton scored 28 points to lead five starters in double figuresas the Friars got a big road win over the Bulldogs.Cotton was 8-of-12 from thefield, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and dished out sixassists for Providence (18-10, 8-7 Big East). LaDontae Henton added15 points and seven assists while Kadeem Betts, Tyler Harris and Josh Fortune eachchipped in 14 points.

Kellen Dunham led Butler (12-15,2-13) with 25 points while Khyle Marshall added 22. Andrew Chrabasczscored 14 points and Kameron Woods returned from a one-gamesuspension to record eight points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs lost their sixth consecutive game.

Both teams came out fast, withthe Friars hitting four of their first five attempts from 3-pointrange yet still tailing 16-14 nearly eight minutes into thegame. Providence put together a 25-10 run from that point to takea comfortable lead, and the advantage was still 13 going to halftime.

The Bulldogs got right back intoit in the second half, opening on a 19-4 run to take a two-pointadvantage with just under 14 minutes to play. It was close from thenon, but the Friars took the lead for good on Henton‘s3-pointer midway through the half and hit 13 free throws in the finalfive minutes to help to stave off any Butler attempt at a rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler G AlexBarlow had nine points, eight assists and three steals in a losingeffort. … Providence shot 66.7 percent from the field, including13-of-20 from 3-point range. … The Bulldogs nearly had as manyoffensive rebounds as they had defensive, snagging 12 of their 28boards from the offensive glass.