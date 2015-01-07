(Updated: CORRECTS “six” to “seven” in graph 4, sentence 2)

Providence 66, Butler 62: Kris Dunn scored 20 of his career-high 25 points in the second half – including five over the final 33 seconds – as the Friars posted their first true road win of the season in four tries.

Dunn overcame seven turnovers with eight rebounds and six assists for Providence (12-4, 2-1 Big East), which won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 3-0 against Butler. Big East leading scorer LaDontae Henton celebrated his 23rd birthday with 18 points and collected seven boards while Paschal Chukwu grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and stepped up late for the Friars.

Kellen Dunham tallied 18 points to pace Butler (11-5, 1-2), which fell to 7-1 at home. Kameron Woods notched his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 boards while Alex Barlow and Roosevelt Jones rounded out the Bulldogs’ double-digit scorers with 13 points apiece.

Carson Desrosiers and Henton scored 10 of Providence’s first 14 points as the Friars led by as many as six early on, but Dunham and Barlow combined for three 3-pointers during an 13-0 flurry to put Butler ahead 21-14. Providence quickly rallied within two before seven points by Dunham and three late free throws from Barlow helped the Bulldogs take a seven-point advantage into halftime.

Dunn and Henton combined for 31 of the Friars’ 37 second-half points – including 17 of the first 19 – to twice forge a tie before Dunn sank a pair of free throws to give Providence a 57-56 edge with 2½ minutes remaining. Chukwu’s offensive rebound and putback dunk a minute later and Dunn’s drive to the hoop with 33 seconds to go made it 61-58 before the duo sank five free throws down the stretch to give the Friars enough cushion for the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Henton, who entered Tuesday tied for sixth in the nation in scoring (21.5), is averaging 26.6 points over his last five contests. … Dunham’s three 3-pointers moved him past Jermaine Guice (1990-94) and Matthew Graves (1993-98) and into sole possession of ninth place in school history with 176 for his career. … Providence has recorded 10 blocks in each of its last two games after averaging 4.8 over its first 14 contests.