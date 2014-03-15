Preview: Creighton vs. Providence

The good news for Providence is that the Friars are one victory from winning their first Big East tournament title since 1994. The bad news is that they are going up against No. 14 Creighton, which obliterated them a week ago behind Doug McDermott’s career-high 45 points. The second-seeded Bluejays are on the verge of winning the tournament title in their first go-round after migrating from the Missouri Valley Conference, and all eyes will be on McDermott when the teams square off Saturday.

McDermott, the nation’s leading scorer, was 17-of-25 from the field - 5-of-7 from 3-point range - in last Saturday’s 88-73 victory in his final home game. He has followed up that performance with 67 points in his first two Big East tournament games, including 32 in Friday’s semifinal win over Xavier. Fourth-seeded Providence seemingly caught a break when Seton Hall knocked off top-seeded Villanova in the quarterfinals as the Friars slipped past the Pirates 80-74 on Friday behind LaDontae Henton’s 26 points and 14 rebounds.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (22-11): Henton, who averaged 20 points in the two matchups with Creighton this season, was 9-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range against Seton Hall. “LaDontae was a man-child today, an absolute man-child,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters. “I always think he’s one of the more under-appreciated guys on our team. He’s just been a rock.” Bryce Cotton, who supplied 18 points and 10 assists against the Pirates, was the star of the Friars’ home win over the Bluejays on Jan. 18, scoring 23 points and dishing out six assists.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (26-6): The Bluejays, who won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in 2012 and 2013, are more than just a one-man show. Ethan Wragge was 5-of-9 from 3-point range en route to 17 points against Xavier while Jahenns Manigat supplied 14 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting one night earlier against DePaul. That said, the clear focus of Providence’s game plan will be McDermott, who Cooley called “one of the more electrifying players in college basketball, arguably the best player in college basketball” after last weekend’s record-setting performance.

TIP-INS

1. The Friars’ 1994 Big East tournament title marks their only prior appearance in the championship game since joining the conference for its inaugural season in 1979-80.

2. Wragge was 3-of-12 - all of his attempts coming from 3-point range - against Providence this season. The senior forward has attempted 220 shots this season, 213 of which have come from 3-point range.

3. McDermott moved into fifth place on the Division I all-time scoring list Friday. He needs 22 points Saturday to become the fifth player in Division I history to reach 3,100 points.

PREDICTION: Creighton 71, Providence 60