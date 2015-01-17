Preview: Providence at Creighton

Providence looks to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat when they visit struggling Creighton on Saturday. Friars coach Ed Cooley was unhappy with his team’s 83-70 loss to St. John’s on Wednesday, telling reporters: “I didn’t think today was so much about St. John’s. I think we played bad. I really did.” The Bluejays are still searching for their first Big East win after losing their sixth straight overall - 53-52 at Marquette on Wednesday.

For the second time in as many games, Creighton lost on a late 3-pointer from the opposition as Matt Carlino drained a triple with 11 seconds left. Seton Hall beat the Bluejays in similar fashion last Saturday, hitting a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining for a 68-67 victory. Providence and Creighton last met New Year’s Eve, and the Friars came away victorious 65-53 thanks to 35 points from Big East leading scorer LaDontae Henton.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (13-5, 3-2 Big East): Henton is averaging 21.2 points for the Friars and is coming off his 10th game with at least 20 points. Henton outscored the rest of the team last time out against the Bluejays, but Providence will need a better effort from his supporting cast going up against a Creighton team that has held its last two opponents to less than 70 points. Forward Carson Desrosiers is getting after it on the defensive end with 15 rebounds and six blocks in the last two games, and ranks second in the Big East in blocks per game with 2.9.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-9, 0-5): Austin Chatman and Isaiah Zierden, the leading scorers for the Bluejays, have combined for 10 points in the last two games. Chatman suffered a head injury against Seton Hall and Zierden aggravated a previous knee injury in the same game, which has forced Creighton to look elsewhere for production. Rick Kreklow, who hasn’t reached double digits in scoring since the season opener, has totaled 23 points in the last two contests while shooting 57.1 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Providence G Kris Dunn shared the lead nationally in assists entering Thursday with 7.4 per game.

2. The Friars have won three of the last four meetings since Creighton joined the Big East in 2013.

3. Bluejays C Will Artino has played a career-high 35 minutes in back-to-back games with Zach Hanson recovering from a shoulder injury, and totaled 22

points and 17 rebounds in those outings.

PREDICTION: Providence 68, Creighton 55