Preview: Providence at Creighton

Providence has long been eliminated from contention for a Big East regular-season crown, but it has done a fine job lately of denying the few remaining conference foes with a small chance of toppling Villanova. The visiting Friars attempt to win three in a row in league play for the first time this season Wednesday when they seek a series split with No. 23 Creighton.

After dropping four of five from Jan. 21-Feb. 8 - including a pair of losses to the second-ranked Wildcats and an overtime defeat at Seton Hall - Providence downed second-place Butler 71-65 at home on Feb. 11 to deal the Bulldogs a critical blow in their pursuit of Villanova. The Friars enjoyed similar success four days later against Xavier, essentially ending whatever chance the Musketeers had of catching the Wildcats. The Bluejays halted their recent woes against Providence on Jan. 7 with a 78-64 road victory to stop a five-game losing streak in the series, but they have played only at a breakeven level since losing point guard Maurice Watson Jr. for the season eight games ago to a torn ACL. Marcus Foster (team-high 18.6 points) kept Creighton's slim conference title hopes alive in Sunday's 87-70 win over Georgetown, scoring a career-high 35 points as the Bluejays remained 3 1/2 games behind Villanova with four to play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (16-11, 6-8 Big East): Point guard Kyron Cartwright (11.1 points, league-high 6.7 assists), who was limited to season lows of one point and 12 minutes in the first meeting last month due to knee tendinitis, is averaging 14.9 points over his last nine outings - a stretch that began exactly one week after the loss to Creighton. Fellow junior Rodney Bullock (team-high 16.7 points) broke out of a four-game shooting slump with a 6-for-11 effort last Wednesday, marking the first time in five games he converted more than one-third of his shots. While Alpha Diallo (5.1) has yet to string together consecutive double-figure scoring performances, the freshman guard is averaging 11.3 points on 55 percent from the floor over his last six games.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (22-5, 9-5): Foster has raised his level of play over his last two outings, averaging 29 points on 59.5-percent shooting - including 6-of-12 beyond the arc - after posting marks of 17.8, 47.7 and 32.7, respectively - over his first 25 contests. "We're a completely different team now (without Watson). We still get our transition buckets, but we also have to go to our half-court motion game. … My game is coming slow and easy," Foster told reporters after downing the Hoyas. The Bluejays have also found their stroke from the 3-point line over the last five games as well, averaging 11.8 triples and shooting 50.4 percent beyond the arc after connecting on six 3-pointers per game and shooting 30 percent over their first nine Big East contests.

TIP-INS

1. Providence has won six of the eight meetings between the teams since Creighton joined the Big East prior to the start of the 2013-14 season.

2. Bluejays coach Greg McDermott is one victory shy of becoming the third coach in school history to amass 100 home wins.

3. Creighton is shooting a league-best 50.8 percent from the field during conference action - a mark that would rank as the best in the Big East since Syracuse shot 51.3 percent in 1988-89.

PREDICTION: Creighton 78, Providence 72