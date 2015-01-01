(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Providence 65, Creighton 53: LaDontae Henton scored 35 points as the Friars ran over the visiting Bluejays in the Big East opener for both teams.

Henton shot 12-of-21 from the floor - including 3-for-7 from 3-point range - and grabbed eight rebounds for Providence (11-3, 1-0), which won its fifth straight. Jalen Lindsey scored eight points while Kris Dunn collected six, eight boards and 12 assists for the Friars.

Geoffrey Groselle scored 14 points, one shy of his career high, and Austin Chatman added 11 for Creighton (9-5, 0-1). Toby Hegner and James Milliken contributed six points apiece for the Bluejays.

Providence scored the game’s first eight points, but Creighton moved ahead by two with 4:35 left in the first half on Groselle’s dunk off an assist from Chatman. The Friars came back with a 7-0 run, however, and took a 32-28 lead into the break.

Dunn’s steal and ensuing dunk stretched Providence’s lead to 38-28 and Henton finished off the 8-0 spurt to start the second half with a pair of free throws to give the Friars their biggest lead. The Bluejays crept back within five with 12:22 left, but Henton came right back with a 3-pointer to spark a 12-0 burst and Creighton couldn’t get back within single digits.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chatman and Isaiah Zierden, the only two players who came in averaging double figures in scoring for Creighton, were a combined 4-for-17. … Providence owned a 29-5 edge in bench scoring. … Dunn entered Wednesday’s game tied for seventh in the nation in assists at seven per game.