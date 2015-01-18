Providence 74, Creighton 65: Kris Dunn had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the visiting Friars completed the season sweep of the Bluejays.

LaDontae Henton added 18 points and Tyler Harris scored 13 for Providence (14-5, 4-2 Big East), which has won eight of its last 10 games. Carson Desrosiers had nine points, eight rebounds and matched a season high with six blocks.

James Milliken led Creighton (9-10, 0-6) with 22 points and Ricky Kreklow had 12 off the bench. The Bluejays bench outscored the starters 36-29.

Creighton trimmed a 10-point deficit to one at the 6:23 mark and again with just over three minutes to play in the first half, but the Friars closed out the final 2 1/2 minutes on an 11-2 run to make it 34-24 at the break. The Bluejays knocked down a pair of triples to come within four early in the second frame, but Harris silenced the home crowd with a 3-pointer from the corner and Dunn made an athletic move inside for two more points.

Providence continued to roll well into the second half, leading by as many as 14, until Creighton brought it back to single digits with 5 1/2 minutes to go. Dunn took the game into his hands at that point, scoring nine straight points in the last five minutes to help the Friars fend off the late charge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence held Bluejays leading scorer Austin Chatman in check for zero points on 0-for-6 shooting after he entered the game averaging 11.8. ... The Friars outrebounded the Bluejays 35-25. ...Creighton coach Greg McDermott, whose team has lost seven straight games, was issued a technical foul coming out of a media timeout in the second half.