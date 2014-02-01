Preview: Providence at DePaul

Providence looks to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Marquette when it finishes its two-game road trip against DePaul on Saturday. The Friars had reeled off five consecutive wins, including an impressive 81-68 victory over No. 20 Creighton on Jan. 18, to put themselves firmly in the discussion for an NCAA tournament bid before the 61-50 setback to the Golden Eagles. “I don’t think we could play worse,” coach Ed Cooley admitted. “It’s hard to win games on the road when you’re down by that big of a number.”

DePaul has lost three games in a row for the second time in Big East play this season and is coming off an 86-69 loss to Seton Hall. The Blue Demons hope to stop the bleeding as they begin a two-game homestand, but they need to tighten up on the defense end as they have given up 80 or more points in five of their last six games. “We turned the ball over at the top where we affectionately call them ‘pick sixes,’ where you can’t defend them,” coach Oliver Purnell stated.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (15-6, 5-3 Big East): Bryce Cotton is ranked 19th nationally in scoring (20.5) and has recorded 20 points or more on 14 occasions this season. The Friars were held to a season-low 14 points in the first half by Marquette as they missed 23 of their first 28 shots. Providence tops the country in free-throw percentage (78.5) but finished just 10-of-17 from the line versus the Golden Eagles.

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-11, 2-6): Billy Garrett Jr. (illness), Charles McKinney (injury) and Cleveland Melvin (suspension) all missed the game versus Seton Hall. Melvin tops the team in scoring (16.7) and rebounding (6.4), but his status is unclear following a violation of team rules. Brandon Young scored a team-high 23 points and grabbed five rebounds against the Pirates to finish in double figures for the 90th time in his career.

TIP-INS

1. Eight of Providence’s 21 games have been decided by four points or fewer.

2. DePaul has made at least one 3-pointer in 632 consecutive contests.

3. The Friars have held seven opponents to 60 points or fewer this season.

PREDICTION: Providence 83, DePaul 73