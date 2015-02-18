Preview: Providence at DePaul

Providence will try to keep pace with the leaders in the Big East and avoid looking too far ahead when it visits struggling DePaul on Wednesday. The Friars, who entered Tuesday in third place, will next visit first-place Villanova and also host second-place Butler in the final two weeks of the regular season. They recovered from a home loss to the sixth-ranked Wildcats with a 69-62 win over Seton Hall on Saturday, riding another solid showing for the star tandem of LaDontae Henton and Kris Dunn.

The pair combined for 41 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in the victory, which snapped Providence’s two-game slide, its first losing streak since league play began. Dunn recorded the first triple-double for a Friar in Big East play with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in an 83-72 win over the Blue Demons on Jan. 29. That came early in a 1-5 skid for DePaul, which fell 86-78 at St. John’s last Wednesday to sink below .500 in the Big East.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (18-8, 8-5 Big East): As the Friars chase the front-runners and try to boost their postseason resume, Henton is nearing some significant milestones that should come in the stretch run. He needs 48 points to move into the top five on the all-time scoring list and 76 to become the fourth Friar to reach 2,000 points, as well as the first since Ryan Gomes in 2005. With 18 more rebounds, he becomes the seventh Providence player with 1,000, and he should become the only Friar other than Gomes to reach both milestones.

ABOUT DEPAUL (12-14, 6-7): The Blue Demons have allowed an average of 81.1 points in their seven Big East losses and permitted the Red Storm to shoot 51.9 percent - including 8-of-14 from 3-point range - in the most recent setback. Tommy Hamilton IV and Billy Garrett Jr. did their part to keep DePaul in the contest with 18 points apiece and Hamilton made both of his 3-pointers to boost his mark to 46.3 percent from beyond the arc. Garrett has hit exactly two triples in four of his last five games for the league’s second-ranked 3-point shooting team (36.1 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Since recording a season-low one assist and tying a season low with zero steals in a loss at St. John’s on Jan. 31, Dunn is averaging 8.3 assists and 4.5 thefts over a four-game stretch.

2. The Friars entered Tuesday second in the Big East in rebounding margin (+2.8) in league play, while DePaul ranked eighth (-4.2).

3. Providence owns a 10-3 series advantage in Big East play.

PREDICTION: Providence 77, DePaul 71