Preview: Providence at DePaul

Providence looks to maintain an impressive perfect road mark when it visits DePaul in a Big East showdown Tuesday night. The Friars squeaked past Georgetown on Saturday by a 73-69 margin to improve to 6-0 in true road games this season, including 4-0 in conference play.

“I wouldn’t say we like coming on the road,” star guard Kris Dunn told reporters after his team also improved to 6-1 in games decided by four points or fewer. “We’re doing a good job on the road. ... We’re just a tough team right now.” Dunn and Ben Bentil scored 26 points apiece in the win as perhaps the nation’s best tandem continued to carry the 11th-ranked squad. “We’re going to ride and die with these two guys here as long as I got them, and I hope I have them a long time,” coach Ed Cooley told the media. The Blue Demons are coming off an 86-65 loss to then-No. 8 Xavier, their fifth double-digit setback in Big East action.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (18-4, 6-3 Big East): Dunn will likely forgo his senior season in favor of the NBA, but he is already entrenched among the program’s greats, becoming the 48th Friar to reach 1,000 points in the win over Georgetown while moving closer to other significant milestones. He needs 17 assists to reach 500 for his career, which would make him the fifth in school history - along with Vincent Council, Ernie DiGregorio, Billy Donovan and Carlton Screen - to register 1,000 points and 500 assists, and he is closing in on becoming the first Providence player to ever record those two milestones along with 400 rebounds and 200 steals. Dunn recorded the first of his two career triple-doubles (27 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) in a win over DePaul last season.

ABOUT DEPAUL (7-14, 1-8): Although the margin was just 15-13, the Blue Demons lost the turnover battle Saturday for the 16th time in 21 games this season, and they figure to be hard-pressed to turn that around against the Friars. DePaul enters this one ranked last in the Big East in turnover margin (-2.5), while Providence is first (+3.5) in the league and 16th nationally. Forward Myke Henry (14 points per game) continues to lead the Blue Demons in scoring and ranks eighth in the conference in shooting at 54.7 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Providence has won four straight meetings, the last three by an average of 20.3 points.

2. Blue Demons G Billy Garrett Jr. is 2-of-21 from 3-point range over his last six games.

3. Bentil has topped the 20-point mark in five consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Providence 76, DePaul 67